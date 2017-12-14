GHS partners with KIYATECH for cancer diagnostic testing to help patients make best treatment choices

The Greenville Health System (GHS) Cancer Institute and Greenville-based predictive diagnostics company KIYATEC on Thursday announced a partnership that the organizations said would allow GHS cancer patients access to multiple groundbreaking diagnostic tests that can predict the drugs that their cancer will best respond to before undergoing treatment.

GHS said their ovarian cancer patients will have the first opportunity to benefit from the tests.

The tests place each patient’s cancer cells in conditions that mimic the actual human body, allowing researchers and physicians to see the” drug effect on the cellular level and establish the connection between the results they see in the lab and the response they hope to see in the patients,” according to a news release.

The results will be used to help patients and doctors make better treatment decisions and reduce stress, pain, and unnecessary treatments.

