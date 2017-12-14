SC authorities kick off 'Sober or Slammer' crackdown

The annual "Sober or Slammer" campaign aimed at curbing drunk driving kicked off in South Carolina on Wednesday.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety said it is working with local law enforcement agencies across the state to enforce the campaign with DUI checkpoints.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed overnight Friday into Saturday, troopers would be conducting traffic checkpoints in connection with "Sober or Slammer."

The campaign will continue across the state through New Year's Day.

SCDPS encouraged drivers to call *HP to report a suspected drunk driver. They also reminded those who choose to imbibe to designate a sober driver.

MORE NEWS: Over-the-counter medication leads to hospital visit for Upstate cheerleader

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.