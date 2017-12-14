Upstate restaurant serves up kindness for community members in need

Rob Moore at work in the deli. (FOX Carolina/ December 14, 2017)

The food pantry outside the restaurant (FOX Carolina/ December 14, 2017)

A Chesnee deli owner is doing more than serving sandwiches. He’s serving kindness to anyone in need who passes by the restaurant.

Rob Moore is the owner of Rob’s Deli, a place known for both its cheesesteak and the community food pantry outside.

Moore said people from the community help keep the outdoor cupboard stocked with foods. All the wares are readily accessible to people in the community who need them, no questions asked.

Moore also collects money and donates portions of his sales to worthwhile causes. He’s currently collecting donations for the Jerusalem Project.

Rob’s Deli is located at 310 South Alabama Avenue.

Click here to check out Rob's menu.

