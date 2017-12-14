Police: Mom arrested after slapping boy in eye for almost missing school bus

The Spartanburg Police Department said an Upstate mother is charged in connection with an assault on an elementary school student.

Officers said a nurse at Cleveland Academy of Leadership contacted them in reference to an injury to a student. Police said when they arrived, the boy had an ice pack of his eye.

When he removed it, his right eye was swollen and he couldn't open it, according to the incident report.

Officers said the boy told them his mother "slapped him in his eye because he almost missed the bus."

When police contacted 30-year-old Kentrelle Barnes about the incident, they said she claimed she "gave him a whopping this morning and he fell and hit his eye on the bed."

Barnes was taken into custody and charged with cruelty to children.

