Police: Mom arrested after slapping boy in eye for almost missing school bus

A Texas woman who repeatedly took her healthy 8-year-old son to the hospital has been arrested.More >
A Texas woman who repeatedly took her healthy 8-year-old son to the hospital has been arrested.More >
An Upstate teen said she wound up in the hospital with an ulcer because of too many pain relievers.More >
An Upstate teen said she wound up in the hospital with an ulcer because of too many pain relievers.More >
A Secret Santa was at work spreading some holiday cheer at one Upstate elementary school by paying off all students’ lunch debt.More >
A Secret Santa was at work spreading some holiday cheer at one Upstate elementary school by paying off all students’ lunch debt.More >
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.More >
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.More >
A Republican lawmaker in Kentucky facing sexual assault allegations has committed suicide.More >
A Republican lawmaker in Kentucky facing sexual assault allegations has committed suicide.More >
The Greenville County School District said 38 students were on board a school bus on Wednesday when it was struck by another vehicle.More >
The Greenville County School District said 38 students were on board a school bus on Wednesday when it was struck by another vehicle.More >
The Spartanburg Police Department said an Upstate mother is charged in connection with an assault on an elementary school student.More >
The Spartanburg Police Department said an Upstate mother is charged in connection with an assault on an elementary school student.More >
A couple has filed a lawsuit against the County of Pickens and Duke Energy after they said their child was sexually abused by inmates working at an Upstate park.More >
A couple has filed a lawsuit against the County of Pickens and Duke Energy after they said their child was sexually abused by inmates working at an Upstate park.More >
An Upstate man is facing charges after Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement officers made a gruesome discovering last month.More >
An Upstate man is facing charges after Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement officers made a gruesome discovering last month.More >
A video of a 16-year-old Breaux Bridge student and his fellow classmates finding out he's been accepted to Harvard has been making its way across social media.More >
A video of a 16-year-old Breaux Bridge student and his fellow classmates finding out he's been accepted to Harvard has been making its way across social media.More >
Chloe Phillips, an Easley 6-year-old, shot a 9-point buck in late October, according to her dad, Zach, who taught her how to hunt.More >
Chloe Phillips, an Easley 6-year-old, shot a 9-point buck in late October, according to her dad, Zach, who taught her how to hunt.More >
Environmental Enforcement officers found a severely malnourished dog in Spartanburg County - but so far Everette is beating the odds.More >
Environmental Enforcement officers found a severely malnourished dog in Spartanburg County - but so far Everette is beating the odds.More >
These were some of the people, topics and memes that trended to the top of Google searches in 2017.More >
These were some of the people, topics and memes that trended to the top of Google searches in 2017.More >
A new AC Hotel in Spartanburg is finishing the final step of the building process. Here's a look inside.More >
A new AC Hotel in Spartanburg is finishing the final step of the building process. Here's a look inside.More >
The Spartanburg community gathered downtown for the annual Spartanburg Christmas Parade on Tuesday!More >
The Spartanburg community gathered downtown for the annual Spartanburg Christmas Parade on Tuesday!More >
The Union County Sheriff's Office announced the arrests of more than two dozen suspects in a drug roundup called "Operation Grinch."More >
The Union County Sheriff's Office announced the arrests of more than two dozen suspects in a drug roundup called "Operation Grinch."More >
Deputies arrested 5 suspects in connection with an armed robbery conspiracy that left a victim hospitalized with a gunshot wound.More >
Deputies arrested 5 suspects in connection with an armed robbery conspiracy that left a victim hospitalized with a gunshot wound.More >
Greenville County deputies need your help identifying this man accused of using a screwdriver to break into a convenience store and stealing liquor bottles.More >
Greenville County deputies need your help identifying this man accused of using a screwdriver to break into a convenience store and stealing liquor bottles.More >
A massive house fire on Churchill Circle claimed the lives of a family's pets and resulted in injuries to three firefighters.More >
A massive house fire on Churchill Circle claimed the lives of a family's pets and resulted in injuries to three firefighters.More >