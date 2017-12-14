District says 3 students taken to hospital after bus crash in Anderson Co.

Multiple Anderson District 1 students were injured in a school bus crash on Thursday.

A district spokesperson said the bus was rear-ended by another driver on Belton Highway near SC-20 around 12:12 p.m. Three students on the bus, which was en route to the career center, suffered injuries and were taken to the hospital.

The parents of the injured students have been notified regarding the incident. The school bus driver was also transported for medical evaluation.

