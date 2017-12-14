Troopers: Driver charged after 5 students, bus driver injured in Anderson Co. crash

Multiple Anderson District 1 students were injured in a school bus crash on Thursday.

A district spokesperson said the bus was rear-ended by another driver on Belton Highway near SC-20 around 12:12 p.m. Five students on the bus, which was en route to the career center from Wren High School, reported injuries.

The school bus driver was also injured.

The district said one of the students was transported by ambulance and the others left with parents.

None of the injuries appeared to be serious, according to the district.

18-year-old driver Braddock Kane Berry of Easley has been charged with driving too fast for conditions.

