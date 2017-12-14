Manufacturing expansion brings 40 new jobs to Spartanburg Co.

An inspection tool manufacturer is growing its operations in Spartanburg County.

Precision Jig & Fixture South is expanding its operations on Berry Shoals Road in Duncan with a $6.5 million capital investment.The expansion is expected to create 40 new jobs over five years.

The first part of the two-phase construction is expected to be completed by March 2018. The second will be by Spring 2019.

Anyone interested in applying should contact Precision Jig & Fixture South via e-mail.

MORE NEWS: Mom arrested after son has 323 hospital visits, 13 surgeries

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.