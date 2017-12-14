Manufacturing expansion brings 40 new jobs to Spartanburg Co. - FOX Carolina 21

Manufacturing expansion brings 40 new jobs to Spartanburg Co.

Posted: Updated:
DUNCAN, SC (FOX Carolina) -

An inspection tool manufacturer is growing its operations in Spartanburg County.

Precision Jig & Fixture South is expanding its operations on Berry Shoals Road in Duncan with a $6.5 million capital investment.The expansion is expected to create 40 new jobs over five years.

The first part of the two-phase construction is expected to be completed by March 2018. The second will be by Spring 2019.

Anyone interested in applying should contact Precision Jig & Fixture South via e-mail.

MORE NEWS: Mom arrested after son has 323 hospital visits, 13 surgeries

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.