Mary Black Gaffney wants county to take over EMS; county insists contract remain in place

Mary Black Health System in Gaffney said it has suffered significant financial stress due to providing EMS services to Cherokee County.

The health system has provided EMS to the county through third-party services since 1984 without financial assistance from Cherokee County.

But Mary Black said Ambustar Ambulance Inc. and Upstate Carolina EMS, Inc. plan to terminate their agreement with the health system on Jan. 14, 2018, citing unsustainable financial losses.

The healthcare system is asking Cherokee County to provide emergency funding starting in March to cover an additional $45,000 per moth subsidy to Upstate Carolina EMS for their services. They also want the county to "accept full financial and operational responsibility for EMS services in the county."

The hospital is asking for a response by Dec. 20.

County administrator Holland Belue said a purchase agreement in 1984 when the hospital was sold to a private healthcare provider meant EMS falls under the hospital's responsibility.

Read Mary Black Gaffney's full letter here:

On Tuesday, Belue responded with a letter to Mary Black Health System regarding a special meeting called in the previous week to discuss the request. Belue said Cherokee County Council views the memorandum from the health system as intent to terminate the long-standing agreement in place since 1984.

"The provision requiring the purchaser to provide county wide “Emergency Services” was essential because the hospital had always provided this service for the citizens of Cherokee County," Belue wrote. "At that time, the Cherokee County Council recognized that there was no practical alternative to providing EMS except through the new owner of the hospital and any future successor."

Below is the full letter from Belue:

