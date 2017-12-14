Mary Black Gaffney wants county to take over EMS funding

Mary Black Health System in Gaffney said it has suffered significant financial stress due to providing EMS services to Cherokee County.

The health system has provided EMS to the county through third-party services since 1984 without financial assistance from Cherokee County.

But Mary Black said Ambustar Ambulance Inc. and Upstate Carolina EMS, Inc. plan to terminate their agreement with the health system on Jan. 14, 2018, citing unsustainable financial losses.

The healthcare system is asking Cherokee County to provide emergency funding starting in March to cover an additional $45,000 per moth subsidy to Upstate Carolina EMS for their services. They also want the county to "accept full financial and operational responsibility for EMS services in the county."

The hospital is asking for a response by Dec. 20.

County administrator Holland Belue said a purchase agreement in 1984 when the hospital was sold to a private healthcare provider meant EMS falls under the hospital's responsibility.

Belue said a special meeting was called on Dec. 12 to discuss the issue, but the county had no comment in the relation to the matter at this time.

Read Mary Black Gaffney's full letter here:

MORE NEWS: Warrants: Upstate man charged after dog found starving, left for dead

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.