Upstate narcotics officer admits to embezzling from sheriff's office, drug enforcement unit

On Wednesday, a former Greenwood County narcotics officer pleaded guilty to misconduct in office.

Brandon Richard Strickland, the former commander of the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office's narcotics division, was indicted on an embezzlement charge in July 2016.

According to the indictment, Strickland took money between April and October 2015 from the county and the drug enforcement unit for personal use. The amount was less than $10,000.

Strickland resigned in 2016.

After pleading to misconduct, Strickland was sentenced to one year in prison suspended down to one day, followed by one year of probation.

The South Carolina Attorney General's office said he can no longer be a law enforcement officer and restitution will also be paid.

