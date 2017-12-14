International Space Station flyover Friday evening

The International Space Station should be visible around 6:08 Friday evening, mainly across the mountains. This is a frequent occurrence but doesn't always happen at night and at a time when skies should be clearing.
If you want to catch the flyover, look to the northwestern sky about 10 degrees above the horizon. it will disappear at about 13 degrees above the horizon.
It will look like a moving star in the sky!
Online Public File
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.