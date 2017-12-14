International Space Station flyover Thursday evening

The International Space Station should be visible around 7PM Thursday evening. This is a frequent occurrence but doesn't always happen at night and at a time when it is clear.
If you want to catch the flyover, look to the northwestern sky about 10 degrees above the horizon. it will disappear at about 46 degrees above the horizon.
It will look like a moving star in the sky!
