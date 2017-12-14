Deputies investigating after 2 found dead with gunshot wounds in - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies investigating after 2 found dead with gunshot wounds in NC

HAYWOOD CO., NC (FOX Carolina) -

The Haywood County Sheriff's Office is investigating the deaths of two people who were found shot to death.

Deputies said around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, they were called to a shooting in the Fines Creek area.

When they arrived on scene, they found 36-year-old Nina Christina Martin and 56-year-old James Mark Ferguson Junior deceased. Both had sustained gunshot wounds.

Deputies said they believe it is an isolated incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

