Deputies investigating after 2 found dead with gunshot wounds in NC

The Haywood County Sheriff's Office is investigating the deaths of two people who were found shot to death.

Deputies said around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, they were called to a shooting in the Fines Creek area.

When they arrived on scene, they found 36-year-old Nina Christina Martin and 56-year-old James Mark Ferguson Junior deceased. Both had sustained gunshot wounds.

Deputies said they believe it is an isolated incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

