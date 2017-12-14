Deputies arrested Upstate man accused of sexually assaulting multiple children

An Upstate man is facing multiple child sex charges after an investigation by the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.

The agency was asked by the Department of Social Services to investigate a case on Buckingham Road.

Deputies said 43-year-old Christopher Michael Rickards engaged in sexual acts with a young child on Nov. 5. Deputies said there were multiple victims in the case and arrest warrants indicate the victims were under 11 years old.

Rickards was arrested on Wednesday and charged with three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

