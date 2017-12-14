Deputies: Husband, wife arrested after 3 children sexually assaulted

An Upstate couple is facing charges after an investigation by the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.

The agency was asked by the Department of Social Services to investigate a case on Buckingham Road.

Deputies said 43-year-old Christopher Michael Rickards engaged in sexual acts with a young child on Nov. 5. Deputies said there were three victims that came forward in the case and arrest warrants indicate the victims were all under 11 years old.

Rickards was arrested on Wednesday and charged with three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

On Thursday, deputies confirmed Rickards' wife, 38-year-old Marie Rickards, was arrested in connection with the case.

Rickards is charged with four counts of child neglect. She has since bonded out of the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

