Coroner: Construction worker dies after hit by pipe on the job

The Greenwood County Coroner's Office is investigating the death of a construction worker on Tuesday.

The coroner said 57-year-old Guadalupe Aguilar Morales was working on a construction site on North Creek Boulevard near Tower Drive when the accident occurred.

Morales was working in a ditch while another employee was lowering a large piece of PVC pipe. The coroner said the pipe slipped and struck the victim, who was transported to Self Regional Healthcare.

He died at the hospital.

The coroner said Morales suffered blunt force trauma. His death was ruled accidental.

