Chilly end to the week, then watching the next chance for rain

Slightly cooler weather will settle in for the end of the week, followed by a pleasant Saturday! Showers are back Sunday, but hold off until late in the day.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds today, with highs holding off in the mid-40s in the mountains, and low 50s in the Upstate. This is slightly cooler than usual for this time of year.

Saturday will be a “classic” December day with highs in the mid 50s for the Upstate and around 50 in the mountains with plenty of sunshine. Sunday will bring increasing clouds, but milder temps near 60 for the Upstate.

Sunday night will be cloudy with a chance for showers. Rain appears to be fairly light, but could linger into the day on Monday, and possibly into Tuesday. As the chance for rain lingers, warmer than usual temperatures are expected to increase into the 60s for our entire area by Tuesday afternoon. Skies clear by midweek, and brings temperatures back into the 50s.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.