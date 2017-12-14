Cooler Friday, then watching for weekend showers

Click to view a list of the latest closings and delays caused by inclement weather.

Slightly cooler weather will settle in for the end of the week, followed by a pleasant Saturday! Showers are back Sunday, but mainly late day.

Mostly cloudy skies are in store tonight as some cooler air moves in. Friday morning will start with lows near 33 in the Upstate and 27 in the mountains. Through the day we’ll see partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 40s to low 50s.

Saturday will be a “classic” December day with highs in the mid 50s for the Upstate and around 50 in the mountains with plenty of sunshine. Sunday will bring increasing clouds, but milder temps near 60 for the Upstate.

Sunday night will be cloudy with a chance for showers. Rain appears to be fairly light, but could linger into the day on Monday. Skies clear by Tuesday with continued near-normal temps and the return of sunshine.

