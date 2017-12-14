You can own a part of Roper Mountain Holiday Lights

Dec. 30 will be the last night of Roper Mountain Holiday Lights, a Christmas light display that has taken place in Greenville every year for more than two decades.

The Greenville Rotary Club, which partnered with Roper Mountain for the event, said due to the labor-intensive setup and the rising electricity costs, they are looking for a new way to raise money for education initiatives.

READ MORE: Officials confirm last year for Roper Mountain Holiday Lights

But when the pieces of Greenville's history go dark at the end of December, winning bidders will get to take them home.

All the displays at Roper Mountain Lights are up for auction online with the help of Terry Howe and Associates. Bidding ends at noon on Jan. 2, 2018.

