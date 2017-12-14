Deadline is Friday for health insurance sign-ups under the Affordable Care Act

A big deadline for those who need to sign up for insurance through the Affordable Care Act. Open enrollment ends Friday, which is earlier than in years past. And agents in the Upstate are slammed as they work to get folks signed up in time.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina is the only private insurance company in the state offering coverage through the Affordable Care Act. The federal government also offers insurance through Healthcare.gov.

Shawn Skillman is a spokesperson for Blue Cross Blue Shield and says they've even set up their RV in the parking lot of their retail location in Greenville, to make sure everyone gets taken care of.

“If you're not signed up by midnight tomorrow night on Friday you're not going to have health insurance for 2018,” he said.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina is the only insurance company in the state selling plans for the Affordable Care Act. Skillman said they have 24 plans this year, which is more than last year.

Skillman said, “Under those plans there's an option for just about everybody. You can have a lower copay if you go to the doctor a lot, you can also have a plan with a higher deductible if you don't go to the doctor a lot and if you have a certain income level and qualify for a subsidy you could have a plan with a zero-dollar premium. So we have a plan for just about everybody.”

Bottom line is, the experts say don't wait to make sure you're covered.

“You don't want to put people in panic but it's coming down to it,” said Skillman.

The South Carolina Department of Insurance allows you to look at sample plan costs through the Federal Health Insurance Marketplace here.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.