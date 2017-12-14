Doctors see trend in adults with first-time allergies

Doctors see increase in diagnosed cases of first-time allergies in adults. (FOX Carolina/ Dec. 14, 2017)

When Carrie Means started coughing, she knew something was wrong.

"I would get these coughs sometimes, and I could hardly stop coughing," she said.

She went to a doctor to get some relief for the cough.

"I was in my 40s," she said.

Now, in her 50s, she has to see an allergist twice a month.

"I was very shocked, especially at my age. I thought it was something that happened or they discovered when you are a child," Means said."They did tests and diagnosed me with asthma and also I have I think it's allergic rhinitis."

She's a patient at the Allergic Disease & Asthma Center in Spartanburg where she takes breathing tests.

"I get allergy shots too in addition to the asthma," She said.

Dr. Neil Kao is her doctor and he's an allergist at the center.

"We're not sure why the problems of allergies are increasing in adults," Kao said."The theories include- is it global warming, or is it something with our genes that we are evolving into it, or is it something that we're eating?"

He says it's a trend and studies are being conducted to figure out the problem. Kao says if a patient had allergies as a child, they're more likely to see a recurrence as an adult than if they had not.

"But that doesn't mean that people who are an adult and they never had allergies as a child will therefore never have allergies as an adult," Kao explained.

Means says she's finally getting some relief.

"The medication and the shot- yeah it helps," said Means.

