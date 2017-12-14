Police: Man charged after undressing, urinating on mailbox at Upstate elementary school

Police say a man was charged after stripping and then relieving himself on a school mailbox in Spartanburg County on November 28.

An official incident report from Campobello Police Department said a School Resource Officer (SRO) at Holly Springs Motlow Elementary School was notified by school staff of a suspicious person in the front parking lot taking his shoes off.

The SRO said when he looked out of the front office window, he noticed a man, later identified as William J. Lawhon, taking his shirt off beside a silver Kia Optima vehicle.

The SRO said he walked outside to approach Lawhon, and Lawhon then pulled his pants down and began urinating on the school mailbox.

The SRO said he tried speaking with Lawhon, who he says was incoherent and wouldn't acknowledge him when spoken to. According to the SRO, Lawhon appeared to have overdosed on drugs or may have possibly been experiencing excited delirium due to taking his clothes off.

The SRO said he notified 911, and when police arrived on scene, Lawhon was sitting in the passenger seat of his vehicle slumped over and motionless.

Officials moved Lawhon to the ground and waited for EMS to respond and begin treatment. The incident report said once Lawhon was given Narcan (a substance that blocks the effects of opioids and reverses and overdose), he immediately became alert and combative.

Lawhon was then transported to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.

Per the incident report, it was later determined that Lawhon had come to the school to pick up his daughter. DSS was notified of the situation by school administration, and Lawhon's daughter was later released to her grandmother, who she has lived with for more than 3 years.

Family told officials Lawhon had overdosed in the past as well.

He was charged with disturbing school and public urination and booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center. He has since been released.

