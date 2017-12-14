Salvation Army: Holiday donations down 60%; Last full weekend to donate

It's a common sound you hear around Christmas time. Bell ringing and people saying "Merry Christmas" with a little red bucket. The kettle campaign by the Salvation Army is more than 100 years old. This year, the organization said their donations are down drastically.

Major Pete Costas said donations are down 60 percent this holiday season, urging shoppers to bring a few extra dollars to the stores across the Upstate.

"I know there was times when I was younger and our family was in need, and they were the only ones that helps," Ashley Roach said. Roach has been bell ringing for the Salvation Army for years.

"We went through a lot this year, and I always look at it like it could always be worse, we have been without utilities for a couple months now, and I'm still very blessed, when I wake up in the morning and I get to do this," Roach said.

Only this year, Roach's kettle and the 54 others across the Upstate are not filling up.

"We set a goal of $370,000 this year, and we're probably going to come up $20,000 short," Costas said."Last week because of the snow, we lost about $11,000 just here in Greenville county."

The Salvation Army said in a time where everything is an instant click away on the internet, and some not carrying cash, the organization is feeling impact.

This year, donations were down at least $9000 from where they were last year.

The Salvation Army said they urge people to donate this time of year, but the effects will carry over throughout the entire year.

"Veterans to keep their utilities on, children for Christmas, it makes a difference, it really makes a difference," Roach said. "Even a dollar or 50 cents in the bucket, if every person who walked past me would donate, it will be amazing."

