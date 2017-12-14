Troopers: Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle on Poinsett Hwy in Greenville Co.

A woman has been arrested on child abuse charges after Department of Children Services discovered her 6-year-old son only weighed 13 pounds.More >
An Upstate teen said she wound up in the hospital with an ulcer because of too many pain relievers.More >
The jury has found a man guilty after he was accused of killing another man and stuffing his body into a drum two years ago.More >
A Texas woman who repeatedly took her healthy 8-year-old son to the hospital has been arrested.More >
Police say a man was charged after stripping and then relieving himself on a school mailbox in Spartanburg County on November 28.More >
Troopers said at least one person is dead following a crash in Greenville County Thursday night.More >
The Fourteenth Circuit Solicitor's Office says a former physician's assistant who smothered his live-in girlfriend with bubble wrap in their Palmetto Dunes condominium has been found guilty of murder.More >
A Pickens County woman accused of killing her 14-month old grandson has been convicted.More >
An Upstate man is facing multiple child sex charges after an investigation by the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.More >
A federal grand jury in Oklahoma has indicted a 63-year-old man accused of kidnapping his stepdaughter and holding her captive for 19 years in Mexico and elsewhere while fathering her nine children.More >
Star Wars fans dress up as Stormtroopers at Simpsonville IMAX. (12/14/17)More >
The highly anticipated AC Hotel opens in Spartanburg. (12/14/17)More >
Chloe Phillips, an Easley 6-year-old, shot a 9-point buck in late October, according to her dad, Zach, who taught her how to hunt.More >
Environmental Enforcement officers found a severely malnourished dog in Spartanburg County - but so far Everette is beating the odds.More >
These were some of the people, topics and memes that trended to the top of Google searches in 2017.More >
A new AC Hotel in Spartanburg is finishing the final step of the building process. Here's a look inside.More >
The Spartanburg community gathered downtown for the annual Spartanburg Christmas Parade on Tuesday!More >
The Union County Sheriff's Office announced the arrests of more than two dozen suspects in a drug roundup called "Operation Grinch."More >
Deputies arrested 5 suspects in connection with an armed robbery conspiracy that left a victim hospitalized with a gunshot wound.More >
Greenville County deputies need your help identifying this man accused of using a screwdriver to break into a convenience store and stealing liquor bottles.More >
