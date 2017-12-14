Troopers: Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle on Poinsett Hwy in Greenville Co.

Scene of Greenville Co. crash (FOX Carolina/ 12/14/17)

Troopers said at least one person is dead following a crash in Greenville County Thursday night.

The call came in at 9:50 p.m.

According to SC Highway Patrol, the wreck happened at 901 Poinsett Hwy near US 276.

Troopers said the roadway was also blocked due to the crash.

According to Highway Patrol, a 1989 Nissan was traveling east on Poinsett Hwy as a pedestrian was traveling west along the same road.

The Nissan then struck the pedestrian, and the pedestrian died from injuries.

