Troopers report fatality in Spartanburg Co. crash

Troopers report fatality in Spartanburg Co. crash

Scene of fatal Spartanburg Co. crash (FOX Carolina/ 12/14/17) Scene of fatal Spartanburg Co. crash (FOX Carolina/ 12/14/17)
SPARTANBURG COUNTY (FOX Carolina) -

Troopers said a wreck claimed the life of at least one person in Spartanburg County Thursday evening.

They got the call just before 9:45 p.m.

SC Highway Patrol said the crash happened along I-85 near mile marker 80.5 NB.

