Highly anticipated AC Hotel opens in downtown Spartanburg

After nearly 2 years of waiting, guests can finally check in at the AC Hotel in downtown Spartanburg.

They can also stop by for food and drinks like Landon Cohen did. He's visiting this week.

"We've been seeing it from the ground up so I wanted to come check it out and show my support,” said Cohen.

General manager Alyssa Stroup says they were expecting a soft opening, but were pleasantly surprised by people like Cohen popping in.

"We have about 50 rooms, 50 arrivals,” said Cohen. “The bar is flooded with locals."

Typically their hotels see a few dozen guests, but the 50 rooms in the first night is a rarity. Hotel management hopes the 10-story hotel with modern atmosphere will attract more people downtown.

The hotel is equipped with several thousand square feet for meeting rooms and a small bistro. Guests have booked nearly all the rooms for Friday night.

“This is very unique to Spartanburg,” said Stroup. “It's going to help Spartanburg grow. People want to come downtown."

As for Stroup, she hopes the AC can help continue Spartanburg’s revitalization and growth. She says having the locals supporting the hotel this early on is a recipe for success.

"It's awesome just to see this place go from the ground to the top. It's awesome to see how many people it will bring to the city,” said Cohen.

