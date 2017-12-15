Red Cross: Family of 7 displaced by Union Co. house fire

The American Red Cross said its disaster-trained volunteers are helping a family of seven in Union County after a fire damaged their home Thursday night.

The Red Cross said five adults and two kids were displaced by the fire on Duncan Avenue.

The Buffalo Fire Department was called out to battle the blaze.

The Red Cross said they see an uptick in the number of home fires around Christmastime.

The disaster relief agency said data has shown that Christmas tree fires are much more likely to be deadly than most other fires and candle fires are four times as likely to occur during the holiday season The Red Cross said it is important to check smoke alarms during the holidays and devise a fire escape plan for everyone in the home.

MORE NEWS - 29-year-old woman survives heart attack, so does her unborn child

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.