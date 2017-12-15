Greenville man found with 900+ child porn files pleads guilty to - FOX Carolina 21

Greenville man found with 900+ child porn files pleads guilty to federal charge

Posted: Updated:
Greenville County Sheriff's Badge (Courtesy: GCSO) Greenville County Sheriff's Badge (Courtesy: GCSO)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The US Attorney’s Office said Friday that a Greenville man pleaded guilty to a federal child porn charge.

US Attorney Beth Drake said Micah R. Vickery, 37, entered a guilty plea for possession of child pornography.

Vickery was arrested after an undercover officer downloaded a video that Vickery had available for sharing on a file sharing website known for child porn activity.

More than 900 images of child porn were found on electronic devices seized from Vickery’s home when a federal search warrant was executed. 

Investigators said children in the images were under age 18 and some were prepubescent.

Drake said Vickery faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The judge will hand down a sentence at a later date.

MORE NEWS - Cowpens man dies after truck gets pinned under back of tractor trailer

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.