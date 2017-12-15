Greenville man found with 900+ child porn files pleads guilty to federal charge

The US Attorney’s Office said Friday that a Greenville man pleaded guilty to a federal child porn charge.

US Attorney Beth Drake said Micah R. Vickery, 37, entered a guilty plea for possession of child pornography.

Vickery was arrested after an undercover officer downloaded a video that Vickery had available for sharing on a file sharing website known for child porn activity.

More than 900 images of child porn were found on electronic devices seized from Vickery’s home when a federal search warrant was executed.

Investigators said children in the images were under age 18 and some were prepubescent.

Drake said Vickery faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The judge will hand down a sentence at a later date.

