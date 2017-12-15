2 Simpsonville men plead guilty to federal charges for stealing mail, creating counterfeit checks to buy meth

The US Attorney’s Office said Friday that 2 Simpsonville men had pleaded guilty in federal court for conspiracy to commit mail theft.

United States Attorney Beth Drake said John P. Garrett, 35, and Benjamin G. Eller, 30, admitted to stealing mail in and around Greenville County in an effort to obtain bank account numbers, routing numbers, and identification information. The men used the stolen information to create counterfeit checks and cashed them to obtain money for methamphetamine.

Drake said the men also stole cars that they used in their criminal exploits so that the license plate would not be attributing to them in case law enforcement or a citizen spotted them.

Hundreds of pieces of stolen mail were recovered in this case along with checks that had been altered and made payable to defendants.

The judge will sentence the men at a later date. They can face up to five years in prison and a fine.

