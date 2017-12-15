School district: High school student arrested after seen leaving school with BB gun

Greenwood County District 50 said an Emerald High School student was arrested early Friday morning after flashing a BB gun while leaving school on Thursday.

Johnathan Graves, a spokesman for the district, said school administrators learned Thursday night that the student, who was riding in a car, showed what appeared to be a gun while leaving Emerald after school.

“EHS administration and local law enforcement worked through the night investigating the situation and local enforcement determined that the student, while riding in a car, had a BB gun,” Graves stated in an email. “Shortly after midnight, the student was charged and detained by law enforcement.”

Graves said the student will also be disciplined in accordance to the Student Rights & Responsibilities handbook.

The student's name and age were not released.

“We appreciate EHS administration and local law enforcement working throughout the night to swiftly address this situation,” Superintendent Darrell Johnson stated in the e-mail. “We take these matters very seriously. As always, the safety of our students and staff is our top priority.”

This is the second time this week that Greenwood District 50 has investigated an incident involving a BB gun.

