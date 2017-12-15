Deputies ticket 4 teens accused of leading them on chase, throwing beer out of car window, crashing

Spartanburg County deputies said four teens were ticketed after a short chase ended in a crash Thursday night.

Deputies said the incident began when they were called to check out a suspicious vehicle on Autumn Glen Drive around 8:42 p.m. Deputies said they arrived to find a white 2005 Honda Civic sitting in a cul-de-sac.

As deputies approached the vehicle, they say the Civic began to move forward and juveniles could be seen inside.

Deputies activated lights and siren and attempted to pull the car over, but said the Civic sped off and turned off its headlights.

Deputies gave chase and said they saw one of the kids in the car throw a case of beer from a window.

At the intersection of Harvest Valley Court, deputies said the Civic ran off the road and struck a large electrical box. The car rolled to a stop a short distance down the road.

Deputies approached the car and said a 16-year-old female was behind the wheel. They also noted a strong smell of marijuana.

Deputies said there were three other teenage boys in the car, ages 15, 16, and 17.

One of the males admitted to having a “roach” and handed the marijuana over to deputies.

Highway Patrol was called to investigate the crash.

Deputies said the teens were taken to the detention center and ticketed. Each faced counts of littering and minor in possession of beer. The female was also ticketed for failure to stop for blue light and the male who had the marijuana was ticketed for simple possession.

