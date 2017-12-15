Man pleads guilty in killing of teen outside Upstate bowling all - FOX Carolina 21

Man pleads guilty in killing of teen outside Upstate bowling alley

One of four people charged in a shooting death outside an Easley bowling alley had pleaded guilty, according to the solicitor’s office.

Jamari Trayvar Fair, 20, pleaded guilty on December 13 to voluntary manslaughter and possession of a weapon in the 2016 killing of Kejuan Brown.

Brown, 17, was shot to death after a fight at Tri-City Lanes Bowling Alley on Calhoun Memorial Highway.

Fair, Dennis Gibbs, Albert Taylor, and a then-15-year-old male, whose name was not released at the time, were arrested a short time later.

Fair was sentenced to 20 years in prison and must serve at least 17 years before being eligible for parole.

The other three suspects are still awaiting trial.

