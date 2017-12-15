Police investigating after suspected Best Buy shoplifter threatened store security officer with gun

Spartanburg police are investigating after a man reportedly stole two X-box game consoles from Best Buy and displayed a gun when the store’s loss prevention officer tried to stop him.

The incident happened shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday at the store on East Blackstock Road.

According to incident reports, the LP officer saw the man carrying the consoles and when she questioned him, he told her he was exchanging one of them. She followed the man to the front of the store, where he ran out

The man met a woman in the parking lot and they both got into a red Chevy pickup.

The LP officer said she jumped in the bed of the pickup in an attempt to stop the suspect and said the man lifted his shirt and put his hand on the handle of a guns in his waistband and told her to get out of the truck. She obliged and said the man and woman drove off around the back side of Lowe’s.

Police said they will review surveillance of the incident.

A suspect has not been named.

