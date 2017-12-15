Smaller exhibit proposed for South Carolina Confederate flag

A South Carolina museum panel is considering a much smaller proposal to display the Confederate flag removed from the Statehouse grounds two years ago.

The State newspaper reported officials at the South Carolina Confederate Relic Room and Military Museum will make a formal presentation on the new plan in February.

Legislators voted in 2015 to bring down the Confederate flag after nine black members at Charleston church were killed. The gunman sentenced was seen in photos with a rebel flag.

State lawmakers rejected the original plan for a $3.6 million addition for the Confederate flag removed from the Statehouse, authentic Confederate flags and the names of all South Carolinians killed in the Civil War.

The proposal that was reviewed again Thursday is estimated to cost between $300,000 and $400,000.

