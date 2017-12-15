District: Drugs, knife, BB gun found in Upstate high schooler's car

A spokesperson for Greenwood 50 school district said students are facing disciplinary action after an incident on Friday morning.

The district said an administrator smelled a suspicious odor from a student and, after an investigation, determined three students had smoked marijuana in a car before coming to school.

School administration and law enforcement searched a student's vehicle and found marijuana, a knife, a BB gun and BB gun ammo, the district said.

The student whose vehicle contained the items was detained and is facing a charge from law enforcement. All students involved are being disciplined the district said.

“We appreciate GHS administration and local law enforcement working together to complete a thorough investigation of this incident,” Superintendent Darrell Johnson stated. “The system is working and we will remain proactive in dealing with these types of situations. As always, the safety of our students and staff is our top priority.”

