Upstate pastor says he saved President's life by killing venomous spider

Pastor Mark Burns and others stand around President Trump in the Oval Office (Source: Mark Burns)

Easley televangelist Mark Burns said he always has the President's back - and the way he tells it, he had the chance to prove it by recently saving Donald Trump's life.

Burns, who Time magazine once called "Donald Trump's Top Pastor,"said the encounter happened on Monday when he was visiting the White House.

"I SAVED THE PRESIDENT'S LIFE TODAY!!!" Burns sent in a text message to FOX Carolina's Sarah Danik.

Burns said he was standing by the President in the Oval Office when he saw a large, white spider quickly crawling up Trump's back towards his head. That's when Burns said he smacked Trump on the back, killing the insect.

"It was pure instinct," Burns said.

He said the spider was later confirmed to be a venomous yellow sac spider.

According to Burns, he said he was screaming for the Secret Service not to shoot him for hitting the President, who smiled when he showed him the spider. He said everyone in the room got a good laugh out of the situation.

"I don't think anyone has ever hit the President in the Oval Office before," Burns said. "I saved his life."

