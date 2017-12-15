'Devastating' fungal disease could be in your Christmas wreath

Buyer beware: holiday wreaths sold all across South Carolina have been found to carry a fungal disease.

Clemson University's Department of Plant Industries said wreaths make from boxwood cuttings from a single plant nursery in North Carolina were sold in wreaths from the Upstate to the Lowcountry. They were even sold as far away as Indiana.

In the cuttings, officials said they found boxwood blight - a fungal disease that can be deadly to boxwood shrubs by causing black cankers and twig death.

If you bought a wreath containing boxwood plant parts, Clemson DPI's assistant director Steven Long said it should be treated as if it is infected.

"Dispose of it after Christmas by burning or, even better, double-bagging it and including it with their trash for deposit in a landfill,” Long said.

Long said officials are concerned the disease, which readily moves when water is present, could migrate to the soil during rainwater and infect other plants.

Known infected wreaths have been removed from the market and "there should be no risk in purchasing a wreath as long as it’s handled and disposed of with care," Long said.

The only time boxwood blight has been found in a South Carolina nursery was in 2016, where it was contained and destroyed.

