Sun returns Saturday, showers are back late Sunday

Temperatures will warm up going into this weekend. Rain chances will increase by late Sunday into the day on Monday.

Saturday will be a “classic” December day with highs in the mid 50s for the Upstate and around 50 in the mountains with plenty of sunshine. Sunday will bring increasing clouds, but milder temps near 60 for the Upstate.

Sunday night will be cloudy with a chance for showers. Rain appears to be fairly light, but could linger into the day on Monday. We could see a few more wave of rain through late Monday into early Tuesday.

Most of the computer models have the rain out of here by Wednesday but there’s a chance it could hold on until mid-week. Regardless we should be drying out by Christmas weekend with seasonably cool temps.

