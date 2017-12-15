For Fox's Four Legged Friends this week I chose Foxy Brown! She is a sweetheart who gets along with other dogs and loves kids. She is about 5 years old and is spayed already.

She used to have a big family, but is now with Critter Connection in a foster home. She would love to find a home for Christmas where she can be loved by a family once again.

If you are interested in adopting her, contact Critter Connection by emailing them at critterconnectionspartanburg@gmail.com