Standoff underway in Buncombe Co. after domestic incident - FOX Carolina 21

Standoff underway in Buncombe Co. after domestic incident

Posted: Updated:
(file photo) (file photo)
ARDEN, NC (FOX Carolina) -

The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office said authorities were on scene of a standoff on Friday.

Deputies said the standoff began with a domestic situation where shots were fired in Henderson County. Shell casings were located at the scene on Fanning Fields Road.

Deputies said the incident began at a business but after the meeting between the man and woman, the man began following her on NC-280 before traveling into Buncombe County.

A man involved in the incident is now in a standoff with law enforcement at a home on Glenn Bridge Road.

Stay with FOX Carolina for details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.