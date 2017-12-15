Standoff underway in Buncombe Co. after domestic incident

The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office said authorities were on scene of a standoff on Friday.

Deputies said the standoff began with a domestic situation where shots were fired in Henderson County. Shell casings were located at the scene on Fanning Fields Road.

Deputies said the incident began at a business but after the meeting between the man and woman, the man began following her on NC-280 before traveling into Buncombe County.

A man involved in the incident is now in a standoff with law enforcement at a home on Glenn Bridge Road.

