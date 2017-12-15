'Secret Santa' pays off all lunch balances at Upstate school

(From left to right) CES cafeteria manager Kim Wilsonm, principal Tish Goode and assistant principal Brandi Roberts (Source: John Eby, School District of Pickens County)

A kind gesture at an Upstate school this week has created chain reaction.

On Thursday, Darian Byrd, principal of Forest Acres Elementary School in Easley, told FOX Carolina that an anonymous donor had paid off the lunch tabs of about 100 students, all in the spirit of the holiday season.

And on Friday, officials with the School District of Pickens County shared a similar heartwarming story.

"It looks like your coverage of what happened at Forest Acres has inspired others to do the same!" said John Eby, Public Information Specialist with the school district.

According to Eby, another 'Secret Santa' paid off all the lunch bills at Central Elementary School Friday morning.

The generous gesture came just in time for the Christmas holidays, freeing up some funds for parents to stash a few extra gifts under the tree.

