Upstate chef named 2018 South Carolina Chef Ambassador

An Upstate chef has been named a Chef Ambassador for 2018 and she's one of just four in the state of South Carolina.

Sarah McClure is the Executive Chef at Southside Smokehouse in Landrum. The restaurant has been open for 14 years, and serves a mix of traditional southern dishes with a twist as well as Cajun style food.

She says Landrum is becoming more of a destination for foodies, and she believes her work as an ambassador next year will help even more to put her hometown on the map.

McClure said, "I think Landrum is really poised to take advantage of being in the location it's in right now. We've seen a lot of growth downtown in the past few years and the food scene is really changing for the better as well."

It's the fourth year for the chef's ambassador initiative, which is a way for help promote the food culture and restaurants in different parts of the state. Each year four ambassadors are named, and they travel the state doing everything from cooking classes to food demonstrations.

