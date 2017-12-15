Lawsuit: Upstate hospital's improper handling of rape kit led to case being closed without charges

A lawsuit has been filed against Oconee Memorial Hospital after a sexual assault victim says a rape kit was improperly handled.

According to the lawsuit, the victim was drugged and sexually assaulted on Dec. 5, 2015 while in Atlanta, Georgia for a dance event. The document states that she immediately drove back to South Carolina and went to Oconee Memorial around 10:30 a.m.

The lawsuit says a sexual assault nurse examiner, or SANE, performed a forensic examination on the victim including both swabs and a blood draw before contacting the Dekalb County Sheriff's Office in Georgia to report the assault.

When the nurse called the Sheriff's Office, the lawsuit says she was told an officer was unwilling to come collect the evidence so the victim was told she would have to drive the evidence back to Georgia.

According to the lawsuit, the victim was given a box with a rape kit inside without being told it needed to be transferred to law enforcement immediately. The action of giving the kit to the victim broke the chain of custody, the suit states.

The victim said she was contacted in February 2016 and told that since there was no blood sample included in the box, the case would be closed without charges against her attacker, the lawsuit says. When she contacted the hospital, she said they had no record of blood being drawn on Dec. 5.

The victim is suing the hospital for damages due to negligence in failure to properly collect and protect evidence, failure to order necessary tests, negligent supervision, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

