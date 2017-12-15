Lawsuit: Upstate hospital's improper handling of rape kit led to case being closed without charges

Goochland County Sheriff James Agnew noted that it appeared the dogs had been bred for fighting. It took officers an hour and a half to catch the dogs when they arrived at the scene.More >
Goochland County Sheriff James Agnew noted that it appeared the dogs had been bred for fighting. It took officers an hour and a half to catch the dogs when they arrived at the scene.More >
I-26 is shut down after a collision and explosion Friday night, said dispatchers.More >
I-26 is shut down after a collision and explosion Friday night, said dispatchers.More >
A woman who was found dead in a wooded area was mauled to death by her two dogs, according to the Goochland Sheriff's OfficeMore >
A woman who was found dead in a wooded area was mauled to death by her two dogs, according to the Goochland Sheriff's OfficeMore >
The Spartanburg County coroner said a Cowpens man died Thursday night after a car crash on I-85 North.More >
The Spartanburg County coroner said a Cowpens man died Thursday night after a car crash on I-85 North.More >
Trump, while speaking at the FBI National Academy in Virginia on Friday, pledged to support law enforcement officers and condemned those who attack them.More >
Trump, while speaking at the FBI National Academy in Virginia on Friday, pledged to support law enforcement officers and condemned those who attack them.More >
One of four people charged in a shooting death outside an Easley bowling alley had pleaded guilty, according to the solicitor’s office.More >
One of four people charged in a shooting death outside an Easley bowling alley had pleaded guilty, according to the solicitor’s office.More >
Juanita Fitzgerald was arrested after police said she refused to leave the apartment she was living in, despite being evicted from it.More >
Juanita Fitzgerald was arrested after police said she refused to leave the apartment she was living in, despite being evicted from it.More >
Sixteen Colleton County High School students have been suspended for what the school district says were inappropriate posts about other students on the app Snapchat.More >
Sixteen Colleton County High School students have been suspended for what the school district says were inappropriate posts about other students on the app Snapchat.More >
Time magazine once called Easley televangelist Mark Burns "Donald Trump's Top Pastor," and the way Burns tells it, he recently saved the President's life.More >
Time magazine once called Easley televangelist Mark Burns "Donald Trump's Top Pastor," and the way Burns tells it, he recently saved the President's life.More >
An Uber driver faces a rape charge after investigators say he attacked an intoxicated 16-year-old passenger.More >
An Uber driver faces a rape charge after investigators say he attacked an intoxicated 16-year-old passenger.More >
Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis hosts Christmas toy giveaway in Greenville. (12/15/17)More >
Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis hosts Christmas toy giveaway in Greenville. (12/15/17)More >
Star Wars fans dress up as Stormtroopers at Simpsonville IMAX. (12/14/17)More >
Star Wars fans dress up as Stormtroopers at Simpsonville IMAX. (12/14/17)More >
The highly anticipated AC Hotel opens in Spartanburg. (12/14/17)More >
The highly anticipated AC Hotel opens in Spartanburg. (12/14/17)More >
Chloe Phillips, an Easley 6-year-old, shot a 9-point buck in late October, according to her dad, Zach, who taught her how to hunt.More >
Chloe Phillips, an Easley 6-year-old, shot a 9-point buck in late October, according to her dad, Zach, who taught her how to hunt.More >
Environmental Enforcement officers found a severely malnourished dog in Spartanburg County - but so far Everette is beating the odds.More >
Environmental Enforcement officers found a severely malnourished dog in Spartanburg County - but so far Everette is beating the odds.More >
These were some of the people, topics and memes that trended to the top of Google searches in 2017.More >
These were some of the people, topics and memes that trended to the top of Google searches in 2017.More >
A new AC Hotel in Spartanburg is finishing the final step of the building process. Here's a look inside.More >
A new AC Hotel in Spartanburg is finishing the final step of the building process. Here's a look inside.More >
The Spartanburg community gathered downtown for the annual Spartanburg Christmas Parade on Tuesday!More >
The Spartanburg community gathered downtown for the annual Spartanburg Christmas Parade on Tuesday!More >
The Union County Sheriff's Office announced the arrests of more than two dozen suspects in a drug roundup called "Operation Grinch."More >
The Union County Sheriff's Office announced the arrests of more than two dozen suspects in a drug roundup called "Operation Grinch."More >
Deputies arrested 5 suspects in connection with an armed robbery conspiracy that left a victim hospitalized with a gunshot wound.More >
Deputies arrested 5 suspects in connection with an armed robbery conspiracy that left a victim hospitalized with a gunshot wound.More >