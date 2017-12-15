Greenville County Sheriff's Office needs new arson K9, how to he - FOX Carolina 21

Greenville County Sheriff's Office needs new arson K9, how to help

Misty. the arson K9 waits for her handler's commands Misty. the arson K9 waits for her handler's commands
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office has numerous K9 units, but K9 officer Misty is one of a kind in the county.

She's the sheriff's office's only arson K9. Her handler, Master Deputy Charles Gonzalez, says the Belgian Malinois has been busy since she started in 2011.

More than 6 years and 260 calls later, her tour of duty is almost up. Gonzalez says Misty is starting to show her age so the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is looking to purchase her replacement. To do so, the sheriff's office needs more than $12,000 dollars for a new dog.

"It only takes her a matter of minutes to search an entire structure where it would take us hours,” explained Gonzalez. "She saves us many man hours."

The sheriff’s office began fundraising earlier this week. Will Brocious with the Greenville Fire Department said an arson dog is a necessary resource for the Upstate's fire investigators.

"By having access to a K9, it helps us out a lot,” explained Brocious. “What we're able to do is either determine whether or not an ignitable liquid was used or not used. "

Numerous criminals are now behind bars because of her nose.

Once they can purchase and train Misty's replacement, she will retire and live with Gonzalez.

"She can go be a pet versus a working animal,” said Gonzalez.

People can donate directly to the sheriff office’s “Arson K9 Fund.”

