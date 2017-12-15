Deputies investigate a rash of car break-ins in Gaffney

Crooks are cruising parking lots and shopping for targets this season.

"I go outside and I open my door to get in, and glass was just everywhere," Aliyah Vinson said.

A burglar broke the window of Vinson's car and the car window of another employee as they worked at Carolina Cafe in Gaffney.

"I saw the glass in my seat and I looked and said 'Oh God,'" Vinson said.

The crook took her purse and her co-worker's purse too.

"Yeah I was upset because I had my pocket book. I had all my cards in it, my money," she said.

She and her co-worker aren't the only victims. The driver of a pickup truck parked at the Hampton Inn Hotel near I-85 had his window smashed too. According to an incident report, a week before on December 8, other victims also got hit at the Hampton Inn. Thieves smashed car windows and lifted a 9mm pistol and stole some cash.

"We have experienced over the past 10 days now an increase in car break-ins," Cherokee County Sheriff Steve Mueller said.

He says crooks target cars parked near I-85.

"Someone can knock out your window and take the valuables out and be gone in less than a minute," Mueller said."Very easily can be one county away before anybody even realizes that their automobile has been broken into."

He says shoppers should put their items in their trunks and lock their doors.

"There's people who sit and watch people shopping and watch you make large purchases," he said.

Vinson got her window fixed, but it cost her time and money.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation) All rights reserved.