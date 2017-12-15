911: Interstate shut down, detour in place after 2 tankers collide, explosion on I-26 WB in Polk Co.

I-26 is shut down after a collision and explosion Friday night, said dispatchers.

Officials with Polk County 911 told FOX Carolina that two tanker trucks collided and there had been some sort of explosion near mile marker 61 WB, around 10:12 p.m.

There is no word at this time on how long the interstate will be shut down.

The NCDOT reported that the incident closed the interstate in both directions, with the road closed two miles east of exit 59 (Holbert Cove Road) and a detour in place. The incident is expected to have a significant impact on traffic in the area.

Motorists are being told to take exit 54 for US 25 S, follow US 25 S into South Carolina and continue to I-85 N. Then, motorists should follow I-85 N to reaccess I-26 near exit 18.

We have a crew headed to the scene. Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

MORE NEWS: Cowpens man dies after truck gets pinned under back of tractor trailer

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.