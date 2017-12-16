Boil water advisory issued for residents in Newberry

A boil water advisory was issued for residents in the city of Newberry after a water main break Saturday morning.

All residents are being asked to boil their water vigorously at least one minute before drinking and cooking until further notice. Tap water and any ice that was made within the last few hours should not be used.

Officials say some residents may notice a significant brown tint to the water.

City crews are working to repair, restore and flush the system.

