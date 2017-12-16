Fire officials: 1 flown to burn center after mobile home fire in Greenville; smoke alarms not working

Firefighters with the Parker District Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire early Saturday morning that caused one victim to be flown to a burn center.

The blaze took place at Pendleton Road Park at 3:47 a.m. it was extinguished by 3:58 a.m.

The Berea Fire Department also responded.

Fire officials say, one victim was located while they extinguished the fire and performed a primary search. The victim was transported to Greenville Health System and was later flown to Augusta Burn Center.

The property did not have working smoke alarms at the time of the fire, officials said.

The cause and origin of the fire is being investigated, though they said it appears to have started in the living room. At this time, officials believe it was accidental in nature, and no foul play is suspected.

