Fire crews respond to mobile home fire in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Firefighters responded to a mobile home fire in Anderson County Saturday afternoon.

The fire broke out on 400 block of Elaine Drive.

Per the Anderson County Fire Department chief, the fire was caused by a chimney fire. He said it burned one room.

A couple was inside the home at the time, but they were able to make it out safely.

The home was being remodeled.

No further details were released.

