Coroner: Man dies at hospital following Greenville Co. crash

A man is dead following a crash in Greenville County, said the coroner.

Coroner Parks Evans said EMS, Greenville City Police Department and Fire Department responded to a single vehicle crash around 10:5 a.m. involving a 64-year-old man.

The crash happened at 1815 East North Street in Greenville.

Evans said the man was transported to Greenville Memorial Hospital by EMS, where he was later pronounced dead just after 11:15 a.m.

The Greenville City Police Department and Coroner's Office are still investigating the incident. Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

